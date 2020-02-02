The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Snellings Funeral Home - George Washington Highway Chapel
1144 George Washington Highway N 
Chesapeake, VA 23323
(757) 487-1395
Resources
More Obituaries for Allen Anderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Allen Vern Anderson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Allen Vern Anderson, 86, of Chesapeake, VA, passed away peacefully at home on January 26, 2020. He was born at the family home in North Dakota and resided many years in Virginia but still considered his childhood home of Rapid City, South Dakota his true home. He loved to tell the story of how as a teenager him and a group of friends hitch-hiked to Mt. Rushmore and climbed up by Roosevelt's nose.

He began his military career in the 2nd battalion 7th Marines. He then continued this journey as a Gunner's Mate in the U.S. Navy retiring after 26 years as a Chief Petty Officer.

Allen was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Jean Anderson. Left to cherish his memories are his daughters, Sharon Lee Stamey and husband, Michael, and Donna Elizabeth Poole and husband, Christopher; son, Tommy Dirk Anderson; and grandchildren, Michelle, Rachel, Brandy, and Krystal; three sisters, Melva, Judy, and Lorraine; a brother, Don Anderson and his wife, Ruth, and their daughters, Jody and Jackie.

His ashes will be spread in the beautiful Black Hills of South Dakota that he loved. Arrangements are private. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.snellingsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Allen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Snellings Funeral Home - George Washington Highway Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -