Allen Vern Anderson, 86, of Chesapeake, VA, passed away peacefully at home on January 26, 2020. He was born at the family home in North Dakota and resided many years in Virginia but still considered his childhood home of Rapid City, South Dakota his true home. He loved to tell the story of how as a teenager him and a group of friends hitch-hiked to Mt. Rushmore and climbed up by Roosevelt's nose.
He began his military career in the 2nd battalion 7th Marines. He then continued this journey as a Gunner's Mate in the U.S. Navy retiring after 26 years as a Chief Petty Officer.
Allen was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Jean Anderson. Left to cherish his memories are his daughters, Sharon Lee Stamey and husband, Michael, and Donna Elizabeth Poole and husband, Christopher; son, Tommy Dirk Anderson; and grandchildren, Michelle, Rachel, Brandy, and Krystal; three sisters, Melva, Judy, and Lorraine; a brother, Don Anderson and his wife, Ruth, and their daughters, Jody and Jackie.
His ashes will be spread in the beautiful Black Hills of South Dakota that he loved. Arrangements are private. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.snellingsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 2, 2020