Allen Woodley "Woody" Markham

Allen Woodley "Woody" Markham Obituary
Allen Woodley Markham, 69, passed away on Saturday, October 26, 2019. He is the son of the late Wesley Markham and Marguerite Markham.

Woody is survived by his wife, Patsy Markham; children, Woodley Britt Markham of New Orleans, LA; Samuel Allen Markham of Suffolk, VA; mother, Marguerite Markham of Weeksville, NC; grandson, Rowan Hunter Markham; brother, Rudolph Markham (Charlotte) of Lakeland, FL and sisters, Nina Hill (Robert) of Wilmington, NC and Patty Meads (Norman) of Weeksville, NC.

Memorial donations may made to The , 477 Viking Dr., Suite 130, Virginia Beach, VA 23452.

Services will be private. Condolences may be registered at RWBakerFH.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 27, 2019
