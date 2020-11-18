Allene Atkinson Hull, 85, departed for her heavenly celebration on Thursday, November 12, 2020 with her family by her side at home. Born in Norfolk, she was the daughter of the late Margaret Dunlap Schuler and Dean Dunwody Atkinson. She was a graduate of Granby High School and attended Mary Washington College.
Left to cherish her memory is her beloved and devoted husband William "Bill" S. Hull; two daughters, Joan Hull Stumborg (Jack) of Virginia Beach and Susan Elizabeth Hull of Norfolk; three sons, William Vance Hull (Julie) of Norfolk, John Atkinson Hull of Norfolk, and Spencer David Hull (Robin) of Chesapeake; a sister, Joan Dunwody Atkinson of Norfolk; a brother, Dean Dunwody Atkinson III of Norfolk; eleven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her sister, Margaret A. Olsen.
Allene was a beautiful woman with an infectious smile, making friends easily among all generations. As a member of the Norfolk Garden Club and Algonquin Garden Club, she used her natural talents in flower arranging and opened her home to garden tours, offering year-round blooms and fragrance. She was a longtime member of the Ruth Sargeant Circle for CHKD, contributing to the gift and thrift shop developments. Lesser known was her natural talent on the piano, with hands that danced over the keys. Together with husband Bill, she co-owned Atkinson Dredging Company and Atlantic Yacht Basin of Great Bridge, VA, both founded by her father Dunwody Atkinson.
Always a champion, Allene cherished time on the tennis courts with her friends and family; time at the bridge table laughing and holding for the win; time on the golf course always seeking a longer drive; time on the slopes getting in one more run; and best of all, time at the beach in summer hooking spots with her children and their friends.
The family sincerely wishes to thank the Seniorcorp caregivers, especially Allene's special friend Teresa Cuffee, for their loving care and steadfastness of over twelve years to Allene and her family. Thanks also go to Freda H. Gordon Palliative and Hospice Care for their recent skill and compassion.
A graveside burial service will be held in private on Friday, November 20, 2020 in Forest Lawn Cemetery. A memorial service in her honor will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Children's Hospital of the King's Daughters (www.chkd.org
). H.D. Oliver Funeral Apartments, Norfolk, is handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.hdoliver.com
.