It is with much sadness that the family of Allie Doris Doughtie Lee announces her passing on Aug.29, 2019 at the age of 94. She was the daughter of Lucy Ann Winbourne and Luther Carroll Doughtie and the wife of Marion Ricks Lee (Ike) who preceded her in death. They had been married 70 years when Ike passed away in 2013.
Allie will be remembered by her three children, Lou Ann Boggs of Greensboro, N.C., Donna Lee Evans of Louisburg, N.C. and Marion Ricks Lee, Jr. of Palm Springs, Ca.; her four grandchildren Stacy Taylor, Zach Roach, Derek Roane and Stephanie Boggs; her five great grandchildren Drake, Hunter, Zain, Della, Skylar; her sister Garlon Brinkley of Norfolk, Va. and many other relatives and friends.
Allie was born on November 23, 1924 in Holland, Va. where she attended school and eventually met her future husband there on a blind date arranged by each other's best friends. Allie and Ike were married on March 10th, 1943 before Ike left for WWII. Not long after Ike's return from the war they moved to Boykins, Va. and then finally to Emporia, Va. It was here they made their home and raised their family. Allie was an avid gardener and in addition to ornamentals she raised an impressive vegetable garden. It was here that science and art came together with her pickling and canning abilities. She was a wonderful cook, adept in the kitchen, and especially excelled in her pie making skills. Her fruit and meringue pies were a gift to all who were fortunate enough to have had one.
She had been a buyer and salesperson for Peebles Department store in Boykins, Va. when a young adult and later in life became a salesperson at White's Family Shoe Store in Emporia, Va. For several decades she helped many Emporia school children with their back to school purchases and was a loyal employee. Allie had been a girl scout troop leader while her daughters were involved in scouting and was a dedicated and tireless mom carpooling her kids and others' kids to sports events and practices throughout their school years. Allie was a loving wife and mother with a seemingly endless energy that fueled both her family's sense of well being and her long and full life.
The family would like to thank the staff at the Eugene H. Bloom Retirement Center in Emporia for their personal and professional care of Allie in her final years and their incredible thoughtfulness and help at the end of her life, and also the staff of New Century Hospice for their attentive end of life care.
A visitation will be held on Friday, August 30, at Echols Funeral Home, 806 Brunswick Ave., Emporia, Va. between the hours of 6 and 8 pm. A graveside service will be held on Aug 31 at 2 pm in Beechwood Cemetery on Highway 35, Boykins, Va.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 31, 2019