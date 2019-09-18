|
|
Allyn Andrew Campbell of Hertford, NC. died in his home Friday, September 6, 2019 at the age of 62 following a long courageous battle with cancer. Allyn was born in Auburn, WA February 20, 1957. CW03 Campbell served in the United States Coast Guard from 1977 until his retirement in 2005. He served with honor and dedication and was admired by many. Allyn enjoyed his boating, fishing and endless puttering in the garage.
He is survived by his wife, Susan Schiffman Campbell, and her extended family; his children, Lisa and Joshua Campbell; his stepsons, Joseph (Melissa) and Jason Schiffman, as well as his former wife, Vickie Vrchota Campbell. He will be missed by his sisters, Joyce Campbell (Rick), Mary Myers, (Paul) and Doreen Robinson (Dan); and their extended families. He leaves happy memories to his seven grandchildren, Marissa, Miranda, Jayden, Joey, Brady, Kadence, and Hailey. Allyn was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Margaret Campbell, his brother Russell Campbell and his stepdaughter, Stephanie Schiffman Marushia.
A celebration of his life will take place at Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations, 609 Hull Drive, Elizabeth City, NC on Saturday September 21, 2019 at 11:00 AM. His final resting place will be with family in Auburn, WA.
In lieu of flowers please consider donations to s or Disabled Veterans or a Cancer agency of your choice.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 18, 2019