Alma Hicks Puckett Obituary
Alma Hicks Puckett passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 19, 2019 in the company of friends, family, and clergy. She was 93 years old. Alma was born in Mt Airy, North Carolina on December 19, 1925. Her parents were John and Kate Hicks, and she was the last surviving of their twelve children. Alma was a member of West Hampton Baptist Church, where she sang in the senior choir. She was an avid animal lover, and took regular donations of pet food to the Peninsula SPCA until the very end of her life. Her front yard was a haven for local wildlife, and â€œherâ€ squirrels never missed a meal. Alma enjoyed spending time with her church family, she never missed a sale or a good coupon, and she was a devoted and loving grandma to her four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Alma is survived by her son, LH Puckett, Jr, and his wife Jane Brand Puckett of Duck, NC, her grandchildren Meg Puckett of Kill Devil Hills, NC, Lucas Puckett of Nashville, TN, Paul Pavlik and wife Kristal of Hampton, VA, Alan Pavlik and wife Emily, of Vernon Hills, IL, son-in-law Steve Pavlik of Hampton, VA, and her great grand-children Kenzi, Brice, Davin, Pete, Harper, and Lincoln Pavlik. Alma was preceded in death by her daughter Pamela Puckett Pavlik and there is no doubt she is at peace now that they have been reunited. There will be a service celebrating Almaâ€™s life at West Hampton Baptist Church on Friday, May 24, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., followed by visitation in the fellowship hall. In lieu of flowers, donations in Almaâ€™s memory can be made to the Peninsula SPCA, 523 J. Clyde Morris Blvd, Newport News, VA 23601.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 22, 2019
