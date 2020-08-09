Alma Rose Brackins left us to go be with her husband on Sunday, February 23, 2020 in Virginia Beach. Her daughters were with her at her bedside when she passed. She was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on February 2, 1923 to Magnus and Isabelle Johanson.
She was married for 50 years to the love of her life, Bennie Brackins (deceased 2008), and had five children: Sharon Sattler (deceased 2018); Marla Abell (Charles A. Sr.); David Brackins (Elizabeth); Teresa Allen (Bobby L. Jr.); and Brian Brackins (Jean). She also leaves behind eight grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren.
The family will hold a Catholic service at Church of the Ascension in Virginia Beach on Sunday, August 15, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the American Cancer Society
in Alma's honor would be appreciated.