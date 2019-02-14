Alma Virginia Bell Anderson, 88, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away on Saturday, February 9, 2019, of natural causes.A memorial service will be held at 3:00p.m. on Saturday, February 16, 2019, at Galilee Church. Rev. Patrick Bush will be officiating. Visitation will be held on Friday, February 15, 2019, from 6:00p.m. until 8:00p.m., at H.D. Oliver Funeral Apartments, Inc., located at 2002 Laskin Road. Interment will follow the memorial service at the Galilee Memorial Columbarium. Funeral arrangements are being handled by H.D. Oliver.Alma Anderson was born in Roanoke, VA, on February 9, 1931. She graduated high school in 1949 from Jefferson Senior High School in Roanoke, VA. She continued her education at Randolph Macon Womanâ€™s College where she received her Bachelor of Arts degree in Music and Art. Additionally, she completed teacher certification training at both Roanoke College and the University of Virginia.She met her husband, Joe Keller Anderson, on the Chattanooga Choo-Choo, and they were married on November 19, 1955. They were married 61 years.Alma initially worked as a 1st and 2nd grade teacher, spent many years as a full-time mother while also substitute teaching, and had a stellar second career for 23 years as a real estate agent for Goodman Segar Hogan.Her loving and blithe spirit shined in the presence of an accomplished life that included being Head Cheerleader of Jefferson Senior High School, a member of Phi Mu Sorority at Randolph Macon Womanâ€™s College, serving as a May Court Attendant, founding member of the Fairfield Garden Club (serving one term as President) in Virginia Beach, President of the Women of Galilee, and Leader of the Bishop Gunn Circle.Alma is survived by her daughter, Laura Jacobson (husband - Ron), her son, Alan Anderson (wife - Denice), her grandson, Garrett Jacobson, and many beloved family and friends.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Families of Autistic Children of Tidewater (F.A.C.T) at 120 S. Lynnhaven Road, Suite 200, Virginia Beach, VA, 23452. Donations can also be made online at www.camp4autism.com by selecting â€œDonateâ€ and designating â€œIn Memory of Alma Anderson.â€ Online condolences can be offered to the family at hdoliver.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary