Almeda â€œAmyâ€ Mae LaRoche, 96, passed away suddenly in Lawrenceville, VA on Friday evening. She was born in Princess Anne County, VA to the late Alexander and Amanda Gilbert. She was predeceased by her daughter, Joann Troyer. Amy was the last of her generation having outlived her nine siblings. She was a very generous woman who never met a stranger. Amy was a current member of La Crosse Baptist Church in La Crosse, VA and previous member of Norview Baptist and Princess Anne Plaza Baptist Churches. She loved dancing, music, bowling and riding on Harley-Davidson motorcycles. She loved making Christmas trees and worked as a machinist with General Foam. She is survived by her husband, Jack LaRoche, four children, Esther Mast, Pat Carroll, James Truman and Shirley Ellis; fourteen grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. A visitation will be from 6-8pm, Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at Rosewood Kellum Funeral Home. A funeral service will start at 2pm, Wednesday at the funeral home chapel with burial to follow the funeral service at Rosewood Memorial Park. After the services a reception will follow at Lisa Hillâ€™s house in Virginia Beach. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.kellumfuneralhome.com.