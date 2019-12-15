The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
2:00 PM
929 Sharon Drive
Alonzo Frank Young Obituary
Alonzo Frank Young, born March 26,1927 in Olinger, VA passed away on December 3, 2019 at the age of 92. He fought a long battle with dementia over the last 10 years. Frank has joined his father, mother, brothers, and sisters in heaven.

Frank was a World War II Veteran and worked for the Army Corp of Engineers in Norfolk, VA for 42 years. He loved with all his heart and shared a beautiful marriage with his wife for 71 years. He enjoyed hunting and fishing throughout his retirement but he smiled the most when spending time with his family and comrades. He could often be seen singing and dancing a jig to country music at family functions. He had some very quick feet.

Frank is survived by his wife, Betty Lou Young, daughter, Nancy Y. Hale, granddaughter, April R. Muller, and nieces and nephews that live out of state.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 929 Sharon Drive for friends and family on January 12th at 2pm.The family asks that donations be made to The in lieu of sending flowers.https://www.dementiasociety.org/donate
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 15, 2019
