Alston Martin Stevens Jr.

Alston Martin Stevens Jr. Obituary
Alston Martin Stevens, Jr., 89, died on August 26, 2019. Born in Chesterfield County, VA he enlisted in the Navy at 17 and retired after 20 years as a Senior Crew Chief. Most in the Hampton Roads flying community knew him as Steve. After retirement he served as airport manager and operator at South Norfolk Airport. The flight school that he started there was responsible for training countless pilots, many of whom became airline pilots. While there, Steve and his 5 sons, all pilots, initiated aerial traffic reporting for Hampton Roads, fire surveillance of the Dismal Swamp as well as Aerial Services, airplane banner advertising. He was inducted into the Virginia Aviation Hall of Fame in 2009 for his dedication to the flying community.

He is survived by 4 of his 5 sons; Guy (deceased), Thomas, Joseph and wife Christine, Raymond and wife Mary Katherine, and James and wife Nancy; 6 grandchildren and 1 great grandson.

There will be a Celebration of His Life at Hampton Roads Executive Airport on Thursday, August 29 at 6pm. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to your favorite aviation organization in his name.

Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 28, 2019
