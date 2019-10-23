|
Mrs. Wood, 85, went on to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on October 21, 2019. She was predeceased by her parents, Carl & Doris Hudgins; husband Ted Wood and one daughter, Kathleen. Alta leaves to cherish her memories her daughters, Barbara, Teresa, and Linda; sons, Jimmy, Ted and Carl; 15 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Celebration of Life, 2pm, Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Beach Funeral Services. Viewing 1hr prior to service.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 23, 2019