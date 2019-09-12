The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Tidewater Drive Chapel
8464 Tidewater Drive
Norfolk, VA 23518
Graveside service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
Colonial Grove Memorial Park
Va. Beach, VA
Alta Jeannette Fogelgren passed away on Sept. 6, 2019, at the age of 90.

Alta was the daughter of Marvin and Elsie Towe and a lifelong resident of Virginia Beach. She was a graduate of Oceana High School and Mary Washington College and taught at Lafayette School in Norfolk, and later worked as a tax consultant for H&R Block for many years. While Carl was in the Navy, he met Alta at London Bridge Baptist Church where they were members.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Carl, after 66 years together and is survived by her son, Mark and his wife, Beth, and their two children, Grace and Michael.

Special Thanks to the caring staff of Infinity Loving Home Care in Virginia Beach.

Graveside service will be held at Colonial Grove Memorial Park in Va. Beach on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to the . Condolences may be offered to the family at:

Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 12, 2019
