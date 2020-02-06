|
Alton K. Ewell, 84, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. He was the son of the late Robert and Rosa Ewell. He was predeceased by his wife, Edna Mae Ewell; brother, Robert L. Ewell and sister, Helen Williams.
He retired from Dominion Energy as a 1st class supervisor. He was a member of the Ruritan Club of Gates, Nansemond #77 Masonic Lodge, and Reynoldson Baptist Church in Gates, Co. and he also volunteered at Gates Co. Volunteer Fire Department.
Left to cherish his memory are his children: Kenny Ewell (Connie) of Suffolk, VA, Patty Outlaw of Portsmouth, VA, Peggy Wilcher (Michael) of Suffolk, VA, Robert F. Ewell, Sr. (Gail) of Fredericksburg, VA and David E. Ewell of Windsor, VA; grandchildren: Robbie Ewell, Jr. (Atyanna), Adam Outlaw (Courtney), Kara Ewell (Terri), Christy W. Fowler (Brian), Amy Gutierrez (Humberto), David Ewell, Jr., Victor Outlaw (Megan), Steven Wilcher (Jamie), Kelsey Ewell and Daniel Wilcher; 16 great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Nell Ewell and brother-in-law, Richard Schaner.
A funeral service will be conducted by Rev. Cody Brinkley on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 11am in the R.W. Baker & Co. Funeral Home and Crematory, 509 W. Washington St. Suffolk, VA with burial following in Holly Lawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday, February 7, 2020 from 6 to 7 pm and at other times at the home of Peggy and Mike Wilcher. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 6350 Center Dr Suite 102, Norfolk, VA 23502. Condolences may be registered at RWBakerFh.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 6, 2020