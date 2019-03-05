The Virginian Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Twiford Funeral Home
500 Budleigh Street
Manteo, NC 27954
252-473-2449
Resources
More Obituaries for Alvah Grimes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alvah B. Grimes

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Alvah B. Grimes Obituary
Alvah Burleigh Grimes, 94, of Kill Devil Hills, NC died Monday, March 4, 2019. Born in Portsmouth, VA on August 4, 1924, he was the son of the late Rosa Wyatt and George L. Grimes. The former owner and operator of George L. Grimes Plumbing and Heating in Portsmouth, he later became a building contractor on the Outer Banks. He was active in both Liberty Christian Fellowship and First Flight Baptist Church, and a great supporter of Dare Challenge. He had a vision and a heart for Camp Emmanuel for children to encounter and know Christ. Alvah is survived by his wife, Shirley Walston Grimes; son, David Grimes (Kim) of Wanchese; and two grandchildren, Karen and Loralee Grimes. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Lorraine Hollowell Grimes; two brothers and three sisters. A funeral will be held at 10:00 am on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at Liberty Christian Fellowship with Pastor Scott Hobbs officiating. A reception in the church fellowship hall will follow. A graveside committal service will be held at 3:00 pm at Olive Branch Cemetery, Portsmouth, VA. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Camp Emmanuel, 244 Williams Drive, Kill Devil Hills, NC 27948.Twiford Funeral Home, Manteo is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences and memories can be shared at www.TwifordFH.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Twiford Funeral Home
Download Now