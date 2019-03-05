Alvah Burleigh Grimes, 94, of Kill Devil Hills, NC died Monday, March 4, 2019. Born in Portsmouth, VA on August 4, 1924, he was the son of the late Rosa Wyatt and George L. Grimes. The former owner and operator of George L. Grimes Plumbing and Heating in Portsmouth, he later became a building contractor on the Outer Banks. He was active in both Liberty Christian Fellowship and First Flight Baptist Church, and a great supporter of Dare Challenge. He had a vision and a heart for Camp Emmanuel for children to encounter and know Christ. Alvah is survived by his wife, Shirley Walston Grimes; son, David Grimes (Kim) of Wanchese; and two grandchildren, Karen and Loralee Grimes. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Lorraine Hollowell Grimes; two brothers and three sisters. A funeral will be held at 10:00 am on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at Liberty Christian Fellowship with Pastor Scott Hobbs officiating. A reception in the church fellowship hall will follow. A graveside committal service will be held at 3:00 pm at Olive Branch Cemetery, Portsmouth, VA. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Camp Emmanuel, 244 Williams Drive, Kill Devil Hills, NC 27948.Twiford Funeral Home, Manteo is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences and memories can be shared at www.TwifordFH.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary