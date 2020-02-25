|
|
Alvaine Conwell, 87, passed away peacefully on February 21, 2020 in Stafford, VA. She was born in Bertie County, NC to Jesse Bryant Tripp and Lanie Belle Lee. After she married her late husband, Casper Ray Conwell, she moved to Tidewater where she lived until 2013 when she relocated to Stafford to be near family.
Alvaine is survived by her daughter, Linda Conwell Mathusa (Jesse), two granddaughters, 4 great-grandchildren, and two brothers, Lee Tripp of Michigan and Donald Tripp of Virginia, who will dearly miss her.
During most of her adult life, Alvaine loved to be the center of attention--she said she didn't get enough with all those brothers she had growing up! She loved Christmas and had to open all her gifts on Christmas Eve ...just in case.
Alvaine chose not to have a funeral service--instead her ashes will be scattered this summer by her daughter and granddaughters.
Alvaine loved her church of many years and asked any remembrances for her be made to Indian River Baptist Church in Chesapeake.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 25, 2020