RADM Alvaro R. Gomez, USN (Ret.), 83, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away on March 3, 2020.
Born in Brooklyn, NY, he was the son of the late Raymond and Maria Gomez. He retired from the United States Navy following 34 years of service. He always said if given the opportunity, he would do it all over again.
Left to cherish his memories are his wife of 55 years, Carol; three sons, Thomas (Lisa), Robert (Marcy), John (Jessica) of Virginia Beach; daughter, Kathryn Provenzano (Jay) of Coral Springs, FL; and nine grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Maria Oakes and her husband, Charles.
A memorial service will be held at J.E.B. Little Creek Chapel on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 5, 2020