Alverna Wilkins
1932 - 2020
Alverna Wilkins, 88, of Chesapeake, VA, passed away October 7, 2020.

She was born in Harrisburg, PA in 1932. She was an Air Force veteran and was also a longtime employee of the City of Virginia Beach.

Alverna was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She was predeceased in death by her husband of 39 years, Walter Wilkins, and her former husband, Charles Ownby (father of her son, Mike Ownby). She is survived by her son, Mike Ownby of Chesapeake and his wife Tracy and their daughters, Brittany and Danielle and her son Douglas Wilkins of Chesapeake and his wife Aimee and their son Conner and daughter Meredith.

She was cremated and her memorial service will be held at Albert G. Horton, Jr., Memorial Veterans Cemetery on Friday, October 30, 2020, at 11 a.m. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Albert G. Horton, Jr., Memorial Veterans Cemetery
