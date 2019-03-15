|
Alvin C. Shumaker, Sr., 76, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away March 13, 2019.Born in Illinois, he was retired as a Senior Chief Petty Officer from the United States Navy. He is Protestant.Left to cherish his memory: his wife, Margaret A. Shumaker; son, Alvin C. Shumaker, Jr., of Virginia Beach; sister, Joanna Riggs of Illinois; four brothers, Paul, Dennis, Arnold, and Richard Shumaker; a grandson, Chase Baker; and two step-sons, Daniel and Robert Baker.The family will receive friends at Haygood United Methodist Church on Monday, March 18, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. The funeral service will be held at the church at 12 p.m. followed by interment at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Arrangements are by Hollomon-Brown, Bayside Chapel. Condolences may be offered to the family at: www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 15, 2019