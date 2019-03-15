Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Alvin Shumaker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alvin C. Shumaker Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Alvin C. Shumaker Sr. Obituary
Alvin C. Shumaker, Sr., 76, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away March 13, 2019.Born in Illinois, he was retired as a Senior Chief Petty Officer from the United States Navy. He is Protestant.Left to cherish his memory: his wife, Margaret A. Shumaker; son, Alvin C. Shumaker, Jr., of Virginia Beach; sister, Joanna Riggs of Illinois; four brothers, Paul, Dennis, Arnold, and Richard Shumaker; a grandson, Chase Baker; and two step-sons, Daniel and Robert Baker.The family will receive friends at Haygood United Methodist Church on Monday, March 18, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. The funeral service will be held at the church at 12 p.m. followed by interment at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Arrangements are by Hollomon-Brown, Bayside Chapel. Condolences may be offered to the family at: www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.