Alvin C. Thorne Obituary
Alvin Curtis Thorne, 72 of Portsmouth, Virginia went home to be with the Lord surrounded by his family on March 10, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents William H. Thorne, Laurina Thorne, sisters Vernell, Louise, Ruby; brother William Wallace and sons Alvin H. and Andre C. Thorne. He is survived by his loving wife Constance Thorne and a host of children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Viewing will be held on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, from 12 noon to 5 pm, with a wake service being held from 6 pm to 8 pm at Corprew Funeral Home, 1822 Portsmouth Blvd., Portsmouth, VA 23704. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, 11 am at Grove Baptist Church, 5910 W Norfolk Rd., Portsmouth, VA 23703. Interment will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 3920 Airline Blvd., Chesapeake, VA 23321.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 17, 2019
