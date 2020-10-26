Alvin Clement Mapp died peacefully on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at his home in Northampton County, surrounded by family and friends following a lengthy illness. He was 89 years old. He was preceded in death by his father Rufus, mother Janie, and brother Severn. Alvin was born on March 10, 1931 at the family home on the Seaside Road. He was educated in the then-segregated public school system in Northampton County, while he worked on the family farm on his beloved Eastern Shore. A natural athlete, Alvin excelled at basketball and baseball, often playing in league baseball games around the County. His baseball skills took him to Virginia Union University (VUU) in Richmond, where he played a season on the Panthers baseball team. During his time at VUU, Alvin met and befriended Thomas Bailey, who later became the first African-American rector of the Chicago Seminary; Lawrence Wilder, who later became the first African-American governor of Virginia; and Wyatt Tee Walker, who later became the chief-of-staff to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., at the Southern Christian Leadership Conference. Alvin left VUU at the outbreak of the Korean War and volunteered for service with the U.S. Navy. He served for five years aboard an aircraft carrier--the USS Block Island-- during tours to Europe, the Caribbean, and parts of the Middle East. For his service, Alvin was awarded the Navy Unit Commendation Medal, the Navy 'E' Ribbon, the Navy Good Conduct Medal, and the National Defense Medal. While stationed at the Brooklyn Naval Yard in New York, Alvin met the the love of his life, Helen Drexel Young. They dated, fell in love, and were married in Philadelphia in 1955. Their first child, Alan, was born while Alvin was still in the Navy. Following service for an injury incurred during his Navy service, Alvin became a florist with his mother Janie in New York before returning to the Eastern Shore where he farmed for several years. Alvin would later become a welder at Bayshore Concrete Products in Cape Charles, where he worked for more than 20 years; a school board member in Northampton County; and a lifelong Renaissance man. Alvin was the father of four children: Alan, Jerome, Christine, and Karen, six grandchildren, and five great grandchildren. He was a life member of the Navy Memorial, an avid fisherman, and a prolific gardener who enjoyed watching his crops grow. He enjoyed the company of many friends and he always welcomed the friendship of new people. Alvin's favorite advice to his children was to 'never ever let anything get you down.' Alvin's presence on this Earth is a reminder to all of us to savor the moments that we spend in each other's company.



