1/2
Alvin Duane Keck
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alvin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Al was reunited at last on July 24, 2020 with his Savior Jesus, Mimi, his devoted wife of 67 years, and many dearly departed loved ones. Having made many physicians and clinic visits the past few years, he would always respond to the intake staffs DOB query verifying his identity with "I was born on a farm in Marshall County, Kansas on the 27th day of October, 1928," to which they would reply with hugs, which he loved, and certainly made it worth the trip.

Al is survived by brothers, Douglas Keck (Kaylene), Elmo Keck; brother-in-law, Dean Thomson; son, Alan Keck (Gilda); daughter, Debora Stallings; grandchildren, Sebastian Greenwood, Alexander Stallings (Hannah), & Rejina Kaplan (Jason); & four great-grandchildren, Violet, Asher, Peter, & Gabriel; plus a very large and loving extended family.

Al served his country in the United States Navy with integrity & honor for 30 years, a WWII & Korean War Veteran, he traveled the world & later joined the 50 year qualified U.S. Submariner ranks of the Holland Club, having risen through enlisted ranks to retire as a Lt. Commander. Throughout his career and later service with Eastern Virginia Medical School AHEC Physician Placement Program, Al was a dedicated patriot and family man. After retiring, Al pursued and achieved a Bachelor's degree & two Master's Degrees in Business while working full time. Retiring in Virginia Beach gave Al & Mimi a good base from which to travel for 3 decades extensively to Europe for family, back to Hawaii twice to celebrate events, and all through our great country. They loved so much to sightsee, visit family all over, and knock off a few bucket list items.

Al's defining priorities were always God, Country, & Family. He prized these great gifts and dedicated his life selflessly to them, reaping richly from them. Family and friends will miss him sorely, he was a true Man among Men, greatly loved.

Visitation will be at the Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Kempsville Chapel on Tuesday at 1pm prior to the funeral at 2pm. Burial will be at 2pm on Wednesday at Albert G. Horton Veterans Cemetery with military honors. Condolences may be offered to the family at:

www.hollomon-brown.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home - Kempsville Chapel
Send Flowers
JUL
28
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home - Kempsville Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home - Kempsville Chapel
1485 Kempsville Rd.
Virginia Beach, VA 23464
(757) 495-7727
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved