Al was reunited at last on July 24, 2020 with his Savior Jesus, Mimi, his devoted wife of 67 years, and many dearly departed loved ones. Having made many physicians and clinic visits the past few years, he would always respond to the intake staffs DOB query verifying his identity with "I was born on a farm in Marshall County, Kansas on the 27th day of October, 1928," to which they would reply with hugs, which he loved, and certainly made it worth the trip.Al is survived by brothers, Douglas Keck (Kaylene), Elmo Keck; brother-in-law, Dean Thomson; son, Alan Keck (Gilda); daughter, Debora Stallings; grandchildren, Sebastian Greenwood, Alexander Stallings (Hannah), & Rejina Kaplan (Jason); & four great-grandchildren, Violet, Asher, Peter, & Gabriel; plus a very large and loving extended family.Al served his country in the United States Navy with integrity & honor for 30 years, a WWII & Korean War Veteran, he traveled the world & later joined the 50 year qualified U.S. Submariner ranks of the Holland Club, having risen through enlisted ranks to retire as a Lt. Commander. Throughout his career and later service with Eastern Virginia Medical School AHEC Physician Placement Program, Al was a dedicated patriot and family man. After retiring, Al pursued and achieved a Bachelor's degree & two Master's Degrees in Business while working full time. Retiring in Virginia Beach gave Al & Mimi a good base from which to travel for 3 decades extensively to Europe for family, back to Hawaii twice to celebrate events, and all through our great country. They loved so much to sightsee, visit family all over, and knock off a few bucket list items.Al's defining priorities were always God, Country, & Family. He prized these great gifts and dedicated his life selflessly to them, reaping richly from them. Family and friends will miss him sorely, he was a true Man among Men, greatly loved.Visitation will be at the Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Kempsville Chapel on Tuesday at 1pm prior to the funeral at 2pm. Burial will be at 2pm on Wednesday at Albert G. Horton Veterans Cemetery with military honors. Condolences may be offered to the family at: