Friday, Mar. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
Metropolitan Berkley
Alvin Lamont Baum II


1996 - 2020
Alvin Lamont Baum II Obituary
Alvin, 23, entered eternal peace on Friday, March 20, 2020. He was born on November 26, 1996. He leaves to cherish his memories: his parents, Alvin and Lideta Baum; three sisters, Tyjanae, Mya, and Myla Baum; niece, Taryn; grandparents, Mattie R. Cousins, James and Etta Baum; and a host of relatives and friends. He was predeceased by his grandfather, Leslie Cousins. A funeral will be conducted at 11 am Friday, March 27, 2020 at Metropolitan Berkley, by Pastor R Q Moore. Burial will be at Roosevelt Memorial Park.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 25, 2020
