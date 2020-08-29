It is with deep sorrow and much love that the family of Alvin Levon Brookshire announces his passing on Saturday, August 22, 2020.
Alvin Levon Brookshire was born to Ivory C. Brookshire and Vera Roy Brookshire whom preceded him in death. He was the oldest of three children born on December 1, 1949 in Hampton, VA. Al met his bride, Robin Lynette Staton in 1990. After years of courtship, Al and Robin were married on March 26, 2006. In addition to his beautiful bride, Al leaves to cherish his memories, - his daughters Sharon Joseph, Shameka Joseph, Ebony Staton, his grandsons Stephon Brookshire, SaDarius Joseph, Maleyk Staton, Tireyk Fisher, his brother Dwayne Brookshire (Sabrina), his sister Annette Dawson (John), his loving Aunt Maggie, Uncle Leon, cousin Cassandra, and a host of family and friends. Al will truly be missed as he was certainly loved by all. Visitation will be held on Sunday, 2-5 p.m. A life celebration service 11:00 a.m. on Monday at J.T. Fisher Funeral Services, 1248 George Washington Hwy, North; Chesapeake. (Viewing will also be held one hour before service). Condolences can be offered to the family at www.jtffs.com
