Alvin Margolius Jr., MD, 94, died peacefully at home on Sunday November 1st, 2020. He was born in Norfolk, Virginia on January 31, 1926 to the late Alvin and Elise Levy Margolius.
After graduating from Maury High School in 1943, he entered John Hopkins University. His stay at Hopkins was short-lived due to WWII at which time he enlisted in the United States Army. He was proud of becoming a 2nd Lt. in the Medical Administrative Corps. His children heard him speak of his gratitude for barely escaping being sent into The Battle of the Bulge where many Americans lost their lives. After the war, Alvin graduated Phi Beta Kappa from University of Virginia, and subsequently received his medical degree from Columbia University. He fondly remembered his medical internship years in Cleveland at Case Western Reserve University. On a blind date in Baltimore during his fellowship at John Hopkins University Alvin met Helen Adler his future wife. After marrying in 1958, they returned to Norfolk to start his private practice in Internal Medicine and Hematology. In 1975, He became a staff physician at Norfolk Diagnostics Clinic, retiring in 1991.
Alvin and Helen loved to entertain and travel. They spent their later years returning every September to Annecy, France where they rented an apartment and enjoy the French countryside. Alvin was a man of many interests which included exploring restaurants and wine and cheese shops in New York City, biking in France, classical music, poetry, and literature not to mention the stock market. Family dinners will long be remembered and his mocha cake and chocolate mousse will be missed.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Helen, three daughters Karen Plotnick, Susan Margolius, and Diane Margolius (Jonathan Herman) and his four grandchildren Andrew, David, and Benjamin Plotnick, and Judith Renee Herman.
A Graveside Funeral Service will be held at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. Rabbi Rosalin Mandelberg will officiate. Memorial donations may be made to the charity of the donor's choice
. Online condolences may be sent to the family at hdoliver.com
H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts., Norfolk chapel is handling arrangements.