Alvin Ray Rudd, Jr. ("AJ"), 66, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on February 22, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer. A native of Chesapeake, VA, AJ was the son of the late Alvin Rudd, Sr. and Margaret Rudd. AJ continued his father's legacy in running the family business, Al Rudd Auto Parts, and enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his granddaughter, Addison.
He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Cheryl Rudd, of Suffolk, VA, his sons Jason Rudd and wife Jennifer of Suffolk, VA, and Christopher Rudd and wife Elizabeth of Virginia Beach, VA; his sisters Carolyn Wax and husband Ed of Amelia Island, FL, Marilyn Frugard and husband Tryggve of Chesapeake, VA, Debbie Ireland and husband Greg of Chesapeake, VA; his brother Ricky Rudd and wife Linda of Mooresville, NC; his granddaughter, Addison Rudd, of Virginia Beach, VA; his nieces Andrea Perry, Cammi Rial, Chelsea Kulp and Casey Ireland; nephews Geoff Ulrich, Brian "Skeet" Ulrich, and Landon Rudd; his best friend, Cliff Champion and wife Valerie, and countless, loving family members, friends, and neighbors.
A visitation and reception will be held on February 29, 2020, from 12:00-2:30 at Altmeyer Funeral Home located at 5033 Rouse Drive Virginia Beach, VA, 23462 followed by a service at 2:30 and interment at Colonial Grove Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Victory Junction, a NC-based adventure camp for children with serious medical conditions by visiting www.tmcfunding.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 26, 2020