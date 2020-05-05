It is with a broken heart that we announce the passing of our father, Alvin Harris, on April 30,2020 at the age of 84. Dad was born and lived in Portsmouth, VA and was a 1954 graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School. Our parents later moved to Moyock, NC where they enjoyed living on the water and fishing every opportunity that presented. Dad was a retired Captain with the Portsmouth Fire Department which was like a second family. Dad is now back in the arms of the love of his life, Shirley, who predeceased him. Dad was also predeceased by his parents Wilbur and Katharine Harris, and brother Marvin Harris.
He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Ron and Denise Harris; a daughter, Teresa Whittington; grandchildren Brandy, Logan, and Dylan; great-grandchildren Tyler, Tanner and Morgan; sister Judy Baer (John); and brother Sherwood Harris (Diane).
Dad, also known as Big AL, was a gentle giant with a huge heart who loved his family unconditionally, the fire department camaraderie, traveling, motorcycle riding and camping with friends, bluegrass music, but fishing was his passion. He will truly be missed and always in our hearts.
No services will be held. Cremation Society of Virginia (Chesapeake Office) is assisting the family. To leave online condolences to the family please visit www.vacremationsociety.com.
He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Ron and Denise Harris; a daughter, Teresa Whittington; grandchildren Brandy, Logan, and Dylan; great-grandchildren Tyler, Tanner and Morgan; sister Judy Baer (John); and brother Sherwood Harris (Diane).
Dad, also known as Big AL, was a gentle giant with a huge heart who loved his family unconditionally, the fire department camaraderie, traveling, motorcycle riding and camping with friends, bluegrass music, but fishing was his passion. He will truly be missed and always in our hearts.
No services will be held. Cremation Society of Virginia (Chesapeake Office) is assisting the family. To leave online condolences to the family please visit www.vacremationsociety.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 5, 2020.