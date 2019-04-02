The Virginian Pilot Obituaries
Altmeyer Funeral Home Southside Chapel
5033 Rouse Dr
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
Alyce Franceline Harkness, 83, of Virginia Beach, passed away peacefully in her sleep on March 31, 2019. She is predeceased by her husband of 38 years, Donald Harkness; parents, Alvin and Margaret Begeman, and daughter, Peggy Alexander. Alyce was a nurse and worked in many locations, including the former Dixie Hospital, Norfolk General, and for Dr. Robert Seeherman and Dr. Alessio Salsano. She spent many years as an active member of the Tidewater Orchid Society. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Lisa (Allen) Doss, Chuck (Cindy) Harkness; sister, Linda (Patrick) Mullen; grandchildren, Clifford (Betty) Williams, Shawn Harkness, Ryan (Stephanie) Harkness, Ashley (Jeff) Gray; and great-grandchildren, Kate Williams, Willow, Arianna, and C.J. Harkness, and Sophia Gray. Family will receive friends on Thursday, April 4th, from 7-9 PM at Altmeyer Funeral Home on 5033 Rouse Drive in Virginia Beach. A funeral service will be held on Friday, April 5th at 11:00 am, followed by a graveside service at Colonial Grove Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Virginia Beach SPCA.
Published in The Virginian Pilot from Apr. 2 to Apr. 4, 2019
