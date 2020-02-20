Home

Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Matthews Catholic Church
3316 Sandra Lane
Virginia Beach, VA
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Matthews Catholic Church
3316 Sandra Lane
Virginia Beach, VA
Alyssa Michelle Ocasio

Alyssa Michelle Ocasio Obituary
Alyssa Michelle Ocasio, 28, went to be with the Lord on February 16, 2020.

Alyssa was born in Virginia Beach, Virginia to Aaron Holsipple and Lyn Cardona.

Alyssa was a member of Circular Expressions Performance Group and was a performer and teacher of flow arts.

Left to cherish her loving memory is her husband, Christian Ocasio; grandparents, Rodolfo & Noemi Cardona; parents, Aaron & Christine Holsipple and Lyn Cardona; sisters, Sydney Holsipple and Jessica Bauer; Uncles, Rowel Cardona and Chris & Amy Cardona; cousins, Alanna, Alivia and Evan Cardona and many more cousins on the Holsipple side of the family. And last but not least her Egyptian Mau's Margaux and N'gozi.

Services will take place on February 22 at St. Matthews Catholic Church (3316 Sandra Lane, VA Beach, 23464). Visitation from 10:00 Am until 11:00 followed by a Mass of the Resurrection.

Condolences may be left at www.altmeyerfh.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 20, 2020
