Alyssa Michelle Ocasio, 28, went to be with the Lord on February 16, 2020.
Alyssa was born in Virginia Beach, Virginia to Aaron Holsipple and Lyn Cardona.
Alyssa was a member of Circular Expressions Performance Group and was a performer and teacher of flow arts.
Left to cherish her loving memory is her husband, Christian Ocasio; grandparents, Rodolfo & Noemi Cardona; parents, Aaron & Christine Holsipple and Lyn Cardona; sisters, Sydney Holsipple and Jessica Bauer; Uncles, Rowel Cardona and Chris & Amy Cardona; cousins, Alanna, Alivia and Evan Cardona and many more cousins on the Holsipple side of the family. And last but not least her Egyptian Mau's Margaux and N'gozi.
Services will take place on February 22 at St. Matthews Catholic Church (3316 Sandra Lane, VA Beach, 23464). Visitation from 10:00 Am until 11:00 followed by a Mass of the Resurrection.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 20, 2020