Amanda Jean Sealey
Amanda Jean Sealey, 55, passed away on Oct. 12, 2020, in Norfolk. She graduated from Maury High School and the Portsmouth School of Practical Nursing. She was an accomplished Licensed Practical Nurse.

Amanda was predeceased by her father, Wilbert Jay "Tiny" Sealey.

Left to cherish her memory are, mother, Barbara Hamblin, sister, Surry Bosio, brother, Jay Sealey (Jill), sister, Ginny Bobby (Chris) and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held, Sat, Oct. 31, 2020, 11 a.m. at First Presbyterian, 820 Colonial Ave.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
31
Memorial service
11:00 AM
First Presbyterian
