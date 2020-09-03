PORTSMOUTH - Amber Kay Nelson went to dance with angels on Sunday, August 30, 2020. Her maternal grandmother, Virginia Lauterbach Holland; maternal grandfather, William E. Holland, Sr.; paternal grandfather, John T. Nelson, Sr. have welcomed her with open arms.
She is survived by her saddened and humbled family - her mother and foundation, Cherryl Holland; her father, John Nelson and his wife Marilyn; her protective brother, Sean Tatem; paternal grandmother, Lorena B. Nelson; step grandmother, Eloise L. Holland; an aunt, Margaret N. Light; an uncle, William E. Holland, Jr.; and her cat, Chantilly, will miss her dearly. Her heart will forever belong to the love of her life, David Duncan.
She will also be remembered by her cousins, friends, and care givers over the years. She truly loved you all.
Being born with Spina Bifida shaped Amber's life, yet did not define who she was. She was loving, caring, intelligent, and deeply supportive of not only those close to her, but also for those she never met. Her positive outlook on life was unsurpassed, and brought inspiration to everyone she encountered. She will be forever in the hearts that knew and loved her. If you ever were a recipient of one of her impressive hugs, you knew how deeply she cared.
Amber started life in Portsmouth, Virginia, where she spent the majority of her days. She attended Broad Street United Methodist Church in her early years, and lived in California, Delaware, and finally back to her home in Virginia. She will go down as the pound for pound most devoted Manor Mustang graduate - not to mention a die-hard Washington DC football fan. Her friends and family will remember a cultivator of compelling facts, soap opera aficionado, animal encyclopedia, deeply caring, and an all-inclusive spirit.
She is deeply missed. Farewell, Amber. We will see you soon.
A gathering of remembrance will be held on Saturday evening from 5 - 7 PM at Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel.
