43, passed away peacefully at Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital, with her family, on June 27, 2020, in Virginia Beach, VA. She was born August 9, 1976, to her predeceased parents, Daryl D. and Debra A. Wood (Taylor), in Everett, Washington.
Amber graduated from Marysville Pilchuck High School in 1994 and received two bachelor's degrees, Magna Cum Laude, from Old Dominion University, where she double majored in Criminal Justice and Sociology, and minored in Psychology. She married her husband, Reggie S. Bailey in February 2013.
Amber is survived by her husband and children, Brenden Wood, Jordan, Brooke, and Reggie Bailey, Jr; sisters, Randi and Brier Wood; brothers, Dylan (Rebecca), Robbie Wood, and Ben (Kelley) Hyson; niece, Marina Wood; nephews, Cody, Bryson, Dax (Hyson), and Rowan Wood. Amber is also survived by her sisters, Billie Richards, Stacy Hunter, and Liane Fabian.
Amber shared her love for volleyball with countless youth by coaching at Beach Elite and Kings Grant Lynnhaven Recreation Association. She also served as the volleyball coordinator for KGLRA for 10 years. Amber worked for the City of Virginia Beach, Building Maintenance, as an Account Clerk II, for 12 years. Amber was a life-long Seattle Seahawks and Adam Sandler fan.
A Celebration of Life will be held July 18th from 3pm - 5pm at the Virginia Beach Field House, 2020 Landstown Centre Way, Virginia Beach, VA, 23456. Please, come as you are. Memorial donations may be made to: https://www.tmcfunding.com/funds/amber-wood-bailey-memorial-fund/4692/