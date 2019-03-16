|
|
Amos Lee Cherry, Sr. know to the family as â€œMarcoâ€ went home to be with his beloved wife on 56 years, Doris Holland Cherry. Amos was born May 1, 1939 on Railroad Avenue in South Norfolk, VA. He graduated from G.W. Carver in 1959. He was employed for 45 years with Norfolk Public Schools. He is the father of four children and is predeceased by two, Marco Cherry and Derick Cherry. He is survived by his daughter, Cecelia Swain of Brooklyn, NY and son, Amos Lee Cherry, Jr. (Verneida) of Virginia Beach, VA, also seven grandchildren, Marquie Gregory, Jasmine Gregory, Mary Morris, Joseph Morris, Marco Cherry Jr., Ciara Freeman and Bobby Freeman; special friends, Delvin and Priscilla Johnson and host of other relatives and friends. A funeral service will be held 12pm, Monday, March 18, 2019 at Metropolitan Funeral Service, 120 W. Berkley Ave., Norfolk, VA 23523.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 16, 2019