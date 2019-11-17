The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
H.D. Oliver Funeral Apartments
1501 Colonial Avenue
Norfolk, VA 23517
(757) 622-7353
Memorial service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
First Lutheran Church
1301 Colley Ave.
Norfolk, VA
View Map
Amy Joyce Spangler

Amy Joyce Spangler Obituary
Amy Joyce Spangler, 68, passed away on Sunday, November 10, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. She was retired from the Chesapeake Public School System as a school counselor. Born Coal Center, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Lila Byers Harris and Willis M. Harris.

Amy was a graduate of California University in California, Pennsylvania with bachelor's degree in education. She earned a Masters in education from Texas A&M university Corpus Christi Texas. After retirement Amy volunteered at the Women's center of Tidewater Community College and served on the board of the D'Art Center in Norfolk. She shared her love of food and wine and entertaining with friends and her husband of 38 years, Carl R. Spangler.

A memorial service will be celebrated at 11: 00 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 21st at First Lutheran Church, 1301 Colley Ave., Norfolk with Pastor Rick Goeres officiating. Inurnment will be in the church columbarium. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the (www.donate3.cancer.org). H. D. Oliver Funeral Apts., Norfolk Chapel is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.hdoliver.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 17, 2019
