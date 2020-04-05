|
Amy passed away March 26, 2020 in Raleigh NC. She was a native of Norfolk, VA and grew up in Moyock, NC. She was the daughter of the late Robert (Bob) Sears Meiggs and Frances (Janet) Meiggs.
Amy was a graduate of Currituck High School and was a Phi Beta Kappa, Magna Cum Laude graduate of the University of North Carolina - Greensboro. She was an editor for UNC TV and was a multi Midsouth Regional Emmy award winner.
She was loved and cherished by many people including her wife Kelly (Von) Harrell of Knightdate NC, daughter Hayley Schiebel ( Francesco Peri) of Boston MA, sister Edith (Edie) Meiggs Wombolt of Suffolk, VA, and brother David Meiggs of Elizabeth City NC, She is also survived and cherished by numerous family members, fur babies, colleagues and friends.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to the ASPCA or the Audubon Society.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 5, 2020