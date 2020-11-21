1/
Amy V. (Williams) Jones
1964 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Amy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Amy Jones was born January 6, 1964 at Portsmouth Naval hospital to Norris "Bud" and Mary Helen Williams. Amy passed away peacefully on Monday, November 16, 2020 with her husband of 35 years, Eddie and her little sister Betsy holding vigil. Along with her husband Eddie, she is survived by her daughter, Rhiannon (Jack) Trimboli; beautiful granddaughter, Aurora Trimboli; loving father, Norris "Bud" Williams; sisters, Julia (Richard) Walters, Lisa Hutchins and Betsy (Clint Kendall) Simms; her brother and protector, Joel (Jody) Williams; and several nieces and nephews.

Amy's mother, Mary, preceded her in death.

At the request of her husband, please do not send flowers. We all ask that you take a moment and enjoy something that reminds you of Amy. It will make her happy and let her know that you will be okay.

A celebration of Amy's life will be held at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Nov. 21, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved