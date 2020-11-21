Amy Jones was born January 6, 1964 at Portsmouth Naval hospital to Norris "Bud" and Mary Helen Williams. Amy passed away peacefully on Monday, November 16, 2020 with her husband of 35 years, Eddie and her little sister Betsy holding vigil. Along with her husband Eddie, she is survived by her daughter, Rhiannon (Jack) Trimboli; beautiful granddaughter, Aurora Trimboli; loving father, Norris "Bud" Williams; sisters, Julia (Richard) Walters, Lisa Hutchins and Betsy (Clint Kendall) Simms; her brother and protector, Joel (Jody) Williams; and several nieces and nephews.



Amy's mother, Mary, preceded her in death.



At the request of her husband, please do not send flowers. We all ask that you take a moment and enjoy something that reminds you of Amy. It will make her happy and let her know that you will be okay.



A celebration of Amy's life will be held at a later date.



