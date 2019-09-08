Home

Anastasia Delores Peifer

Anastasia Delores Peifer, 95, passed away September 2, 2019.

Born in Philadelphia, PA she was the daughter of the late William & Mildred O'Rourke. She volunteered with the Hershey Medical Center for 27 years.

Left to cherish her memory is her daughter, Patricia Stoner and her husband, Roy; grandchildren, Samantha, Shaun, and Matthew; and four great grandchildren.

Services will be private. She will be laid to rest with her husband, Jack, at Albert G. Horton, Jr., Memorial Veterans Cemetery. Arrangements are by Hollomon-Brown, Great Bridge Chapel. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 8, 2019
