February 18, 1935-April 1, 2019Andrea Gambill, 84, of Chesapeake, Va., passed away peacefully in the presence of family on Monday, April 1, 2019. Compassionate and caring, she exemplified the positive qualities of a true Christian.Andrea was born Marjorie Andrea Friis on February 18, 1935, in Detroit, Mich. Following the death of her 16-year-old daughter, Judy, in 1976, she channeled her grief into addressing a void in the lives of the bereaved. In 1977, Andrea formed one of the earliest U.S. chapters of The Compassionate Friends (TCF) network in Indianapolis, Ind., and later helped establish the first National Board of Directors for TCF, where she served as secretary and then vice president until 1982. Andreaâ€™s dream of starting a â€œsupport group in printâ€ in the form of a national magazine became a reality in 1987, when the first issue of â€œBereavement â€" a magazine of hope and healingâ€ was published. Andrea provided years of grief support and education to the bereaved and caregivers. In recognition of her outstanding service to others and community enrichment, Andrea was honored with the American Institute for Public Service Jefferson Award.Andrea is survived by her son, Scott Gambill (Anita), and grandson, Tom Grossman III. She was predeceased by her parents George and Dorothy Friis; her daughter, Judy Gambill Grossman; and her husband, Jim Gambill.Andreaâ€™s service to others lives on through her body donation to Eastern Virginia Medical School. A celebration of life service will be held April 6 at 4:00 p.m. at Liberty Live church, 1801 Sara Dr. Chesapeake, Va., with visitation at 2:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to the ASPCA (www.aspca.org) or the Patient Advocate Foundation (www.paf.org).Expressions of condolences to family at www.altmeyerfh.com