Andrea Maria Way was born on the 26th of September, 1947 to the late Anita and William Smith Sr. She graduated from Booker T Washington High School, received an Associate of Arts degree from Norfolk State Uni., and completed her Bachelors of Arts degree in Business Management with an emphasis on conflict resolution from Saint Leo University.
As Andrea grew up with her 10 siblings, she was known by many names. Ann, Andy, Sis, Aunt Ann, Ma, Meema were some of her titles. But the title that summarizes her character the best is "Chief". Andrea joined the U.S. Navy as a Reservist in September 1976, and served until August 1980. Volunteering for active duty, she earned the rank of Chief Petty Officer, and continued her service until retirement in August 2002.
Despite the challenges of a single mom, and a sailor, she dedicated herself to mentoring the sailors under her command, volunteering at church, and becoming a Big Sister with Big Brothers and Big Sisters of America. She lead by example, and her fortitude of character showed everyone what kind of "Lady I Am".
Andrea is preceded in death by her daughter Kimberly Hunt, brothers William (Bruh) Smith Jr, Ronald Smith Sr, Lionel Smith, and sister Karen Theresa Smith. She leaves with joyful hearts, her son Reginald Damion Hunt, her granchildren SN Cameron Mikail Hunt US Navy, Aolani Jolie Hunt student Eastern Florida State College, sisters Margaret Knight, Valerie Smith, Sharon Etheridge, Gloria Smith-Donkor, brothers Roger Smith, Reginald Smith Sr, and hundreds of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
The Inurnment Service will be held at 12:30 on Wednesday Nov. 25th. at Roosevelt Memorial Park, 1101 Campostella Rd., Chesapeake, Va.
Arrangement entrusted to Keith Matthews Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed at www.keithmatthewsfuneral home.com