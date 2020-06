Or Copy this URL to Share

Andrea "Andi" Rutledge, 71, passed away on March 13th. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Gene and Amylee Melfy and her granddaughter and her husband Mike and Alexis Demetros and a vast array of family and friends. There will be a Celebration of Life held June 13th from 4:00-7:00 at 3937 Jousting Arch in Virginia Beach.



