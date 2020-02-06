|
Andrei Bernard (Bernie) Conyers, age 65, passed on January 30, 2020 in Norfolk, Virginia. Andrei, affectionately known as Bernie, was born in Bainbridge, Georgia on August 14, 1954 to Charles L and Mary F Conyers. Andrei was preceded in death by his mother, Mary. He is survived by his wife Jalam Little, daughter Stephanie D Conyers, father Charles L Conyers, brothers Charles C (Joice) and Brian K (Tracy) Conyers, nieces, cousins and other loving family, students, and friends. A memorial service will be held Sunday February 9, 2020 at 1pm at the Courtyard Marriott located at 520 East Plume Street Norfolk, VA. Family assisted by JT Fisher Funeral Services.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 6, 2020