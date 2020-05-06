Andrew F. Richardson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Andrew's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Andrew F. Richardson, 82, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away May 4, 2020. An avid outdoors man, Andrew was born in Norfolk, VA to the late Florence R. Kehoe and Louis D. Richardson.

He is preceded in death by his brother Charles Richardson, sisters Irene Thompson and Sandy McKinnon, and great-grandson Jase McNulty.

Andrew is survived by his loving wife of 62 years; Rebecca J. McVey, four children: Sherry A. Bryant (Richard), Andrea J. Walling (Christopher), Andrew F. Richardson and John J. Richardson. A sister, Helen Richardson of Jacksonville, FL. Four grandchildren: (Rebecca Armbruster, Keri McNulty, Kendall Bryant and Barry Bryant III) and three great-grandchildren: (Ashley Stewart, Porter and Cameron McNulty).

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved