Andrew F. Richardson, 82, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away May 4, 2020. An avid outdoors man, Andrew was born in Norfolk, VA to the late Florence R. Kehoe and Louis D. Richardson.



He is preceded in death by his brother Charles Richardson, sisters Irene Thompson and Sandy McKinnon, and great-grandson Jase McNulty.



Andrew is survived by his loving wife of 62 years; Rebecca J. McVey, four children: Sherry A. Bryant (Richard), Andrea J. Walling (Christopher), Andrew F. Richardson and John J. Richardson. A sister, Helen Richardson of Jacksonville, FL. Four grandchildren: (Rebecca Armbruster, Keri McNulty, Kendall Bryant and Barry Bryant III) and three great-grandchildren: (Ashley Stewart, Porter and Cameron McNulty).



A private memorial service will be held at a later date.



