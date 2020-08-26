Andrew George "Andy" Boytim of Chesapeake, Virginia passed on to our eternal father on Friday, August 21, 2020, at the age of 83. While enjoying one of his favorite activities, Andy died suddenly playing cards with some of his best friends and fellow residents of Lighthouse Pointe on Cedar Road.
Andy was born in Greensburg, Pennsylvania on May 19, 1937, to Andrew Boytim and Anna Margaret Copus Boytim. The oldest of three children, Andy grew up in a very small town with a love for reading always seeking every opportunity to learn. He also was a very talented musician and singer. In fact, he met his soulmate, Sara, while performing in a polka band near his hometown.
After a brief stint at Westinghouse, Andy found his dream job and became a computer draftsman for IBM where he was a valued employee for 25 years. Although his work took him from coast to coast, Andy maintained ties with his belief in the Byzantine Church and with his service in the Knights of Columbus where he served as a 3rd degree life member. A lifelong member of St. Mary's Church in Trauger, Pennsylvania he was very active in his church and community. Andy had a giving heart and was always willing to help others by volunteering in the VITA (Volunteer Income Tax Assistance) program, the Red Cross, bingo nights at St. Mary's, and an active member of Prince of Peace Catholic Church in Chesapeake. His friends at Lighthouse Pointe learned early on that Andy was supportive as he helped to coordinate the Lighthouse Pointe Donation Fund. In fact, his closest friends at Lighthouse remember Andy as the "backbone of this community."
A beloved husband, father, and grandfather, Andy enjoyed a wonderful 58-year marriage with Sara Lavern Foti Boytim. They had three daughters who grew up following Andy's footsteps with a desire for education and giving hearts. Julie, Barb, and Kathy love their own families as Andy loved his.
Andy is survived by his loving wife, Sara; daughters Julia Ann Hoogasian and her husband Steven, Barbara Jean Payne and her husband Richard, and Kathleen Ann Ortiz and her husband Jerry. Andy is also survived by numerous grandchildren including: Alysse Maynard Scripter, Andrew Maynard, Kevin Payne, Matthew Payne, as well as other grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.
A memorial service for Andy will be held on Monday, August 31, 2020 at 11:00 am at Oman Funeral Home, 653 Cedar Road, Chesapeake, Virginia 23322.
People wishing to honor Andy's lifelong commitment to family and community can make donations to the American Cancer Society
in Andy's name. Friends are encouraged to visit www.omanfh.com
to share memories and offer words of condolence with the family.