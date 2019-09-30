The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
For more information about
Andrew Shurtz
Andrew Jefferson "Jay" Shurtz


1924 - 2019
Andrew Jefferson Shurtz, 94, passed away on Fri., Sept. 20, 2019, peacefully at this home in Virginia Beach with his family by his side. Jay was born in Jefferson County, Illinois, to the late Carl and Georgia Shurtz.

He is cherished in memory by his loving wife of 63 years, Mary Shurtz; children, William, Ronald, Richard, Georgia, Nancy, Milissa and their spouses; siblings, Rodney and Barb; as well as twelve grandchildren; eighteen great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Jay retired from the U.S. Navy after 30+ years of service covering WWII, Korea, and Vietnam eras. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan, an accomplished bowler and gardener.

A graveside service will be conducted on Dec. 7, 2019 at Princess Anne Memorial Park.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 30, 2019
