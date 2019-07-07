|
Andrew Cole Jernigan, beloved son, brother, grandson, nephew and friend, left this earth on June 28, 2019. Cole was a kind, talented, and gentle young man. He will be missed by all who knew him. In lieu of memorial gifts or flowers, the family believes Cole would encourage people to perform an act of kindness in his name.
Please join us in a celebration of Coleâ€™s life on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at Coaster Coffee in Ocean View between 3 and 5 in the afternoon.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 7, 2019