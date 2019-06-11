Andrew M. Fekete, MD, FACP, 89, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 9, 2019 with his family by his side. He served his Norfolk community in the medical field for many years. Born in Norfolk, he was the son of the late Dora Silver Fekete and Andrew Fekete. Dr. Fekete was a long-time member of the Bâ€™Nai Israel Congregation and was a member of the Norfolk Masonic Lodge No. 1, AF&AM and the Norfolk Scottish Rite Bodies. Left to cherish his memory is his beloved wife of 63 years, Ruth Gelb Fekete; two daughter, Sharon F. Tabaac of Punta Gorda, FL and Janet F. Bolton of Patterson, NY; one son, David R. Fekete of Norfolk; and two grandchildren, Ariella and Zachary Tabaac. A graveside funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 12th in Forest Lawn Cemetery with Rabbi Sender Haber officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Childrenâ€™s Hospital of the Kings Daughters (www.chkd.com) or the Norfolk SPCA (www.norfolkspca.com). H. D. Oliver Funeral Apts., Norfolk Chapel is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be offered to the family through www.hdoliver.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary