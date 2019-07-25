Andrew Morgan Lester, 67, of Wilmington, NC, died Sunday, July 21, 2019, at New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington.



Morgan was born April 28, 1952 in Portsmouth, VA, son of Myrl Lambert Lester and the late Andrew Walker Lester.



After graduating from Bayside High School in Virginia Beach, VA, Morgan joined the Marine Corps where he continued his education and achieved the rank of first Lieutenant before leaving the Marine Corps and coming home to work in the post office for thirteen years, after which, he continued his schooling at Barton College and then Regent University where he obtained a degree in law and public policy, going on to work in the US Attorney's office of the Eastern District of VA for three years.



For 67 years our world was blessed by the life of Morgan Lester, a Godly Christian man who loved his God, Country and Family. He was true to his faith and served in his church as an usher, which he loved.



In addition to his mother, he is survived by his loving wife, Sharon Hubbard Lester; stepsons, Blake Beagle and Brock Beagle; sister, Veta Brewton (Martin) of Havelock, NC; sister-in-law, Marie Funk (Mike) of Phoenix, AZ; and six nieces and nephews.



The family will receive friends from 6pm to 8pm Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Andrews Mortuary Market Street Chapel, 1617 Market Street, Wilmington, NC 28401.



A funeral service will be held at 10am Friday, July 26, 2019, at Andrews Market Street Chapel with Rev. Rodney Knowles officiating. Interment with military honors will follow at 2pm Friday at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery, 110 Montford Point Road, Jacksonville, NC 28540.



In lieu of flowers, contributions in Morgan's memory may be made to ALS Association (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, also called Lou Gehrig's disease). Online at www.alsa.org or by mail to ALS Association, Gift Processing Center, PO Box 37022, Boone, IA 50037-0022.



Andrews Market Street Chapel Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 25, 2019