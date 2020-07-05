Andrew Young

Andrew passed away on June 24, 2020 at his home in Portsmouth, Va. with his family by his side. He was born on July 30, 1954. He was a loving husband, father, son, brother and a friend to all who knew him. He worked numerous positions in his career, including Lone Star Industries, Smithfield Packing Company, and the Salvation Army.



Andrew is survived by his son- Keith Richardson; 2 sisters- Brenda Young and Henrietta Young; 3 sister-in-laws- Wilhelmia Avery, Laura Person, and Patricia Givens; 2 granddaughters- Keondra Richardson and Shauntia Richardson; 2 great granddaughters- Aubrie Archer and Alaya Vayas Torres; Special friends- Gloria and Richard Raynor; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends.



Andrew was preceded in death by his loving wife- Sandra Young; his parents- Henry and Mary Young; 2 brothers- Russell and Steven Young; his brother-in-law- Robert Richardson; and his nephew- Bryant Young.



He will truly be missed by all who have been touched by his presence.



"The Lord is my light and my salvation - whom shall I fear".



