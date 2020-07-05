1/
Andrew Young
Andrew passed away on June 24, 2020 at his home in Portsmouth, Va. with his family by his side. He was born on July 30, 1954. He was a loving husband, father, son, brother and a friend to all who knew him. He worked numerous positions in his career, including Lone Star Industries, Smithfield Packing Company, and the Salvation Army.

Andrew is survived by his son- Keith Richardson; 2 sisters- Brenda Young and Henrietta Young; 3 sister-in-laws- Wilhelmia Avery, Laura Person, and Patricia Givens; 2 granddaughters- Keondra Richardson and Shauntia Richardson; 2 great granddaughters- Aubrie Archer and Alaya Vayas Torres; Special friends- Gloria and Richard Raynor; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends.

Andrew was preceded in death by his loving wife- Sandra Young; his parents- Henry and Mary Young; 2 brothers- Russell and Steven Young; his brother-in-law- Robert Richardson; and his nephew- Bryant Young.

He will truly be missed by all who have been touched by his presence.

"The Lord is my light and my salvation - whom shall I fear".

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jul. 5, 2020.
July 2, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
NATALIE RICHARDSON
Family
