Andy Petry, 68, of Newport News, passed away with family by his side on March 31, 2019. He was born December 8, 1950 in West Virginia.Andy â€œHankâ€ was a singer/song writer who enjoyed singing and playing the guitar at local music events. He loved spending time with his family, fishing, gardening, and was an avid collector.He is preceded in rest by his wife of 43 years, Linda Petry; and parents, Alonzo and Treva Petry. Left to cherish his memory is his daughter, Candi (Jimmy) Elder; grandchildren, Summer and Christian; brothers and sister, Dale, Donald, Jack, Roger, Shirley; and many nieces and nephews.Andy had a kind heart and soul and will be deeply missed by all.The family will receive friends at Peninsula Funeral Home on Friday, April 5, 2019 from 5:30 to 7:30 PM. Funeral services will be held at Peninsula Funeral Home on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the .Arrangements are under the care of Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, VA 23601. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 4, 2019