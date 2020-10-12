January 12, 1976 - October 9, 2020
Angel Hollis Vaccaro passed away on October 9, 2020 after a short illness surrounded by family at home. Angel (44 years old) was born and raised in Chesapeake, Virginia before calling Northern Virginia her home.
Her memory is cherished by her family including her husband of 16 years, Damon Vaccaro, mother, Lois Hollis, and father, Dr Joseph Hollis. She is survived by her two adoring sisters, Dr Alicia Hollis and Andria (Paul) Tobin, her father-in-law and mother-in-law Vincent and Charlotte Vaccaro, her brother-in-law Darren (Amy) Vaccaro, her sister-in-law Dana (Jonathan) Laughlin and numerous nieces and nephews (Landon Vaccaro-12, Kaleb Alemu-8, Gianna Vaccaro-8, Mila Laughlin-7, Connor Tobin-6, Dylan Tobin-4, and Myles Laughlin-4), all of whom affectionately called her "Auntie." Many dear friends and colleagues also hold Angel close to their heart. Although young, Angel had an enormous impact on so many.
She graduated from Virginia Tech (Bachelor of Science in Business / Psychology) and subsequently graduated from Carnegie Mellon University (Master in Business Administration). Fresh out of college, Angel devoted her career to Digital Marketing Consulting where she worked at Deloitte for 22 years, achieving Partnership in 2011 at a young age. She previously served as a board member for Kid Power where she promoted the importance of youth education.
Angel lit up every room she entered with her smile, generous spirit, and boundless appetite for fun always drawing people to her in those fabulous shoes. She will forever be remembered for her intensity in everything that she set out to accomplish. Through her ability to connect with clients and colleagues, she gained tremendous respect in her field. She passionately devoted all of herself to the business that she built, teams that she led, and people that she mentored. Angel embraced every challenge with resilience, creativity, collaboration, and joy while never missing an opportunity to celebrate.
Angel lived fiercely and loved deeply. While Angel and Damon were fortunate to travel the globe and relax on the best beaches, she most of all enjoyed being at home with family and friends relaxing by the pool, hosting gatherings, and sharing bottles of wine. "Auntie Angel" loved to have pizza party sleepovers and roast S'mores with her nieces and nephews.
The family would be honored to receive family and friends at Money & King Funeral Home, 171 Maple Ave W, Vienna, VA 22180 on Friday, October 16, 2020 from 4pm until 8pm. A Funeral Mass will be held at Saint Luke Catholic Church, 7001 Georgetown Pike, McLean, VA 22101 on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 1pm. The Mass will be live streamed and can be accessed at https://youtu.be/hNQnY0YWXik
. In the spirit of remembering Angel's energy and zest for life, please consider wearing your favorite shade of pink to either the Funeral Home or Catholic Service.
In honor of Angel's commitment to inspiring youth, the family requests that contributions in her memory be made to Kid Power at https://www.kidpowerdc.org/donate
. Please view and sign the family guestbook at www.moneyandking.com